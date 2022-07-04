S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $429.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $429.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 51,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $850,935,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.5% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $343.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.57. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

