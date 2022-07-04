Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

