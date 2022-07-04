SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,763 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after purchasing an additional 869,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

