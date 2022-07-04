Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00266339 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.