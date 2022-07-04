Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 1.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $80.36 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $97.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.