Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after buying an additional 630,592 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,199,000 after buying an additional 583,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of AIG opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

