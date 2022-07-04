Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,859 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantor were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,301,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,973,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,896 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,993 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.