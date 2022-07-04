Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Devon Energy by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 106,238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 37,326 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,932. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.