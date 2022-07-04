Spire Wealth Management Has $222,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 28.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.