Spire Wealth Management Has $272,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Yum China by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yum China by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

YUMC opened at $50.62 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

