Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $588,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $138.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.17.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

