Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $489.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

