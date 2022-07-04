Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,477 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Gentex by 1,797.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after buying an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.36 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

