Spire Wealth Management Sells 239 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $196.31 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.83.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

