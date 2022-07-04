SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Short Interest Update

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Currently, 33.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SWTX stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

