Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Up 54.8% in June

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.70 on Monday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,494 shares of company stock worth $392,605. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.