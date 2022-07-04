Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

