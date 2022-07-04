Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 13.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.