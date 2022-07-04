Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,966 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 3M by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 276,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 211.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $128.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40. 3M has a 52-week low of $126.61 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

