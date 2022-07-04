Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,300 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

