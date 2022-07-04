Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $267,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

