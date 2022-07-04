Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $237.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.54 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

