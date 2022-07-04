Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lowered by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

