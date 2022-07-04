Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

