State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AXON opened at $93.23 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $120.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.