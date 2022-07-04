State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Middlesex Water worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $90.54 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.15%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

