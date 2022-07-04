State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.