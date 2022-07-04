State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Genworth Financial worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

