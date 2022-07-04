State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NYSE THC opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

