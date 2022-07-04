State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 205 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGND. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,356,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

