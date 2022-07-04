State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,365 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $944,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $8,767,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

United States Steel Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.