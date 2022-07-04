State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 355 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $4,353,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,398,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,895,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,584.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,671.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $146,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $40.08 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.20.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

St. Joe Company Profile (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.