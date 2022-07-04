State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 995 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 255.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 60,143 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.