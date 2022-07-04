State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

