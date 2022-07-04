Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.
IVV opened at $383.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
