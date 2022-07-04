StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

