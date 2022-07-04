StockNews.com Downgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $3,027,591. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

