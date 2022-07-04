StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

