StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
