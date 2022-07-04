StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.