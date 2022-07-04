StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.13.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
