StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 13.22. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

