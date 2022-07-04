StockNews.com Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHP. HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,714.42.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.