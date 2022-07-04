StockNews.com Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
HSTM opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $665.58 million, a P/E ratio of 104.29, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HealthStream (Get Rating)
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
