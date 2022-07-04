StockNews.com Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

HSTM opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $665.58 million, a P/E ratio of 104.29, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

