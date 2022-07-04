StockNews.com Lowers InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Buy

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
IDCC opened at $60.55 on Friday. InterDigital has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.
InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
About InterDigital (Get Rating)
InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
