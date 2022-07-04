StockNews.com Upgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.57.
Shares of MBUU opened at $53.03 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88.
In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $7,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 79,712 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
