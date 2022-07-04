StockNews.com Upgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of PVH opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37. PVH has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

