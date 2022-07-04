StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Update

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 366,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 266,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 167.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Shares of STON opened at $3.44 on Monday. StoneMor has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

StoneMor ( NYSE:STON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.