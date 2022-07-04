Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,401 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Invitation Homes worth $56,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

