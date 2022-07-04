Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Sysco worth $43,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sysco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $86.32 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

