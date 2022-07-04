Strs Ohio Has $105.55 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strs Ohio grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $105,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.